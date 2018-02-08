Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding man suspected of fraud

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man suspected of soliciting services.

The suspect, identified as John Mark, allegedly was soliciting home owners for tree services in Carson City. On Jan. 19, a male approached an elderly home owner at the 800 block of Kingsley Lane in Carson City and offered to trim trees on the property. After collecting payment and promising to return with tool and a crew, Mark never returned.

The male had identified himself as John Mark with John Mark Tree Service and is described as a white male in his mid-30s with dark hard. He was driving a silver or gray pick-up truck with no company logo.

Officials later discovered Mark attempted the construction-related fraud in Douglas County as well where he was seen driving an older white Ford pickup and attempted to defraud an elderly couple on asphalt and deck construction.

He's believed to be in the Reno/Sparks area.

Officials said this type of fraud is commonly seen with suspects for construction, maintenance or landscaping frauds where they offer to do work on the property and after payment never start the work or leave the job unfinished. Things to look for that may indicate fraud in these cases is a lack of company logos, business cards or professional documents and many of the suspects aren't from Carson City and from outside of Nevada. Best practice is to ask for identification, references, business licenses and a contractor's license. The Nevada State Contractors Board maintains a database of licensed contractors at http://www.nvcontractorsboard.com.

If you suspect someone of fraudulent work, contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch Center at 775-887-2677 or The Nevada State Contractors Board at 775-688-1141.

Anyone with information on John Mark, contact Carson City Sheriff's Office Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852 or Captain Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850, reference case #18-554.