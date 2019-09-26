Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks information about stabbing in downtown Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Johnny Orman, 46, of Carson City.

Oman is sought in connection with a stabbing reported about noon Wednesday in downtown Carson City.

When Deputies arrived it was learned the victim had drove himself to another location and the suspect had fled the location. The victim received medical attention and is cooperating with the investigation, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The investigation continues, but detectives identified the suspect as Orman. Orman is known to frequent the downtown area of Carson City and is described as an Asian male adult, height is 5-feet 10-inch and weight is 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Orman is encouraged to contact Carson City Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 775-887-2008, Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850. Or they can remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.