Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in burglary
March 12, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary.
On March 11 at 5:24 a.m., an unidentified male suspect forced entry into the Carson Street WingStop and pried open two cash registers, taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt and multicolored pants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 775-887-2677, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Captain Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.
