Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in Wal-Mart theft
January 2, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Walmart.
Dec. 24, between 7 and 9 a.m., a black adult male was able to open several cash registers at Walmart, taking an undisclosed amount of currency.
The suspect was driving a silver or white Pontiac G6 four-door sedan.
People with information are asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Investigation Division at 775-887-2020 ext 41400, detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.
Trending In: Crime
