Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in burglary

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for two people suspected of a burglary in a local residence.

The burglary occurred on Feb. 2 near the 1300 block of W. Washington Street. Numerous firearms were taken from the residence.

Jason Kunz, 30, and Ciera Scott, 22, are persons of interest in the investigation. The two are known to travel between Carson City and Silver Springs in Lyon County.

Scott is also wanted by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Parole and Probation division as a probation absconder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850, Nevada Parole and Probation at 775-684-2400 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900 with reference to case No. 18-773.