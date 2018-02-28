Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in residential burglaries

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating two individuals suspected of several residential burglaries.

On Sat. Feb. 24, deputies responded to reports of a burglary near the 1700 block of Wellington West in Carson City. A significant amount of property was taken from the residence, however what it wasn't being disclosed.

The investigation identified two suspects, 18-year-old Anna Devine and her 21-year-old family member Devine Leeper. The two were last known to be in the Reno/Sparks area on Feb. 27, with the stolen property. They're driving a turquoise 2004 Honda Civic with Arizona plates BEN6810.

Secret Witness is also offering a $500 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the two suspects.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch 775-887-2677, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Captain Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850.

Anyone can contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, http://www.secretwitness.com or text a tip to 847411 keyword SW. All calls to Secret Witness remain anonymous.