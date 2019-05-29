Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Slot World’s open door policy doesn’t include cars

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 2:40 a.m., Perla Garcia, 45, was arrested after Slot World officials called to report a woman backed her car into one of the casino’s doors then left the scene. The vehicle was stopped a few blocks away. She was arrested on suspicion of felony destruction of property, DUI alcohol 1st offense, hit and run, no driver’s license and violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $9,600.

• At 8:34 a.m., Daryl Pickard, 56, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a man brandishing a knife and destroying property at Manhard Consulting. The business operator said Pickard entered the business and began yelling at employees. When he was asked to leave, he pulled a knife, according to the report. The report states as he left, Pickard shoved an employee and smashed the alarm system off the wall. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery and destruction of property. He also faces an arrest warrant out of Elko County. Bail was set at $22,445.

• At 4:59 p.m., Patrick Haselberger was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and obtaining money under false pretenses. He was arrested after deputies were advised the victim of a burglary called to say he saw several tools taken from him posted for sale on Facebook. The arrest report says the victim went to meet Haselberger outside Motel 6 to buy back his saw. The report says the deputy witnessed that transaction. He arrested Haselberger and impounded the saw and the money. Bail was set at $45,000 for the two felony counts.

WEDNESDAY

• At 3:09 a.m., a 28-year-old man was arrested at the Silver Queen motel after his wife called to report a domestic dispute. She told officers he was angry after receiving some news by phone and bit her on the arm. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense as well as an outstanding warrant on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence. Bail was set at $4,000.

• At 5:06 a.m., Nicholas Vest, 30, was arrested at an apartment on North Carson Street after deputies spotted meth and paraphernalia in his bathroom. Bail was set at $3,500.