Carson City Sheriff’s Office: The naked truth — nude man arrested

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 1:44 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI drugs 1st after a traffic stop for failure to maintain a lane at Silver Sage and Sonoma. She was also arrested on suspicion of a due care violation. Bail was set at $1,140.

• At 3:52 p.m., a retired 60-year-old was arrested after code enforcement officers called deputies to report an illegally parked RV being used as a residence on Ponderosa Drive. He had outstanding warrants on suspicion of advertising without a license and engaging in business without a license. He was also arrested on suspicion of obstruction.

• At 8:38 p.m., a 31-year-old student was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop for speeding. Bail was set at $1,050.

SATURDAY

• At 9:58 a.m., Ashlee Karow, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth after deputies responded to a reported petit larceny at Walmart. She was also arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia and held on a contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $6,000.

• At 5:42 p.m., a 20-year-old construction worker was arrested after his vehicle was stopped at Plaza and Washington streets for a heavily tinted windshield. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of pot under the age of 21, no valid license, no insurance and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor — three teenaged girls in the vehicle with him. Total bail was set at $2,750.

• At 7:27 p.m., a 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after deputies were called to an apartment on Woodside for a report of a domestic dispute. The dispute happened in his vehicle when she was accused of hitting him in the face. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 10 p.m., a 22-year-old cook was arrested after a deputy saw him walking down the street at Park and Peters with a marijuana pipe in his hand. A search found he was carrying a concealed .40 caliber pistol and brass knuckles. He was arrested on suspicion of those crimes as well as smoking pot in public. Bail was set at $5,200.

SUNDAY

• At 2:06 a.m., a 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Butti and Fairview for speeding and failure to maintain a lane. Total bail was set at $1,100.

• At 2:24 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was arrested after deputies responded to an address on Darin Court for a report of a domestic dispute. She was arrested on suspicion of Domestic Battery 1st offense after admitting she slapped and bit her boyfriend. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 2:27 p.m., a 26-year-old landscaper was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd alcohol after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Empire Ranch Road. He was also arrested on suspicion of no driver’s license and failure to obey traffic signals. Bail was set at $3,550.

• At 10 p.m., a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Deer Run and Mallow roads for no head lights. Bail was set at $1,025.

MONDAY

• At 1:44 a.m., Derek Randolph, 36, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to an address on Carriage Crest Drive for a report of domestic battery. When the deputy arrived, the arrest report says he was standing in the street with two large kitchen knives in his hands and told the deputy to shoot him. The victim inside said he pushed her to the ground, bit her and poured dog water on her. He was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious damage to the residence by kicking in the door. Bail was set at $25,600.

• At 6:18 a.m., Devin Mathews, 22, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a nude man walking in the area of Stewart and Washington streets. The arrest report says he was incoherent and talking about being here to save mankind so he was taken to Carson Tahoe Hospital for evaluation. He was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and bail set at $5,000.

• At 8:10 p.m., Shawn Sioney, 40, was arrested after a deputy spotted him on the verge of passing out at Slot World. A search revealed both heroin and paraphernalia. He was also arrested on suspicion of being an ex-felon failing to register. Bail was set at $3,650.