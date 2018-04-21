Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 4:07 p.m., a 59-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear after a traffic stop in the 2100 block of East William Street. Bail was set at $230.

• At 7:19 p.m., a 62-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after being stopped in the 3100 block of Douglas Drive for failure to maintain a lane. Bail was set at $1,040.

• At 8:06 p.m., a 44-year-old woman was arrested at an address in the 1700 block of North Carson Street. She was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court based on a warrant issued by Carson Justice Court and held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

FRIDAY

• At 12:42 a.m., a 63-year-old transient was transferred from Carson Tahoe Hospital to the jail and held in civil protective custody until sober.