Carson City Sheriff’s: Reported victim actually suspect in burglaries

Carson City Sheriff's Detectives have linked a series of crimes, including robbery, burglary, and auto burglaries, that originally began on November 18 in the Goni Canyon area of North Carson City.

At the onset, Dillon Grimes of Sparks reported he had been robbed and beaten in the canyon area during the early morning hours of November 18 by two assailants. However, Carson Detectives now report Grimes has been taken into custody on a variety of charges in Sparks and has been named the suspect in a series of events in Carson City.

Carson City Sheriff's Office Detectives, working in conjunction with other local and federal agencies, investigated the robbery in Carson City and learned Grimes was actually selling stolen guns during the incident in Goni Canyon. When the sale of the stolen weapons didn't go as planned, Grimes was battered and the weapons taken by two male suspects. All of the stolen guns were identified as having been taken by Grimes from previous vehicle burglaries in the Sparks area. Sparks Police Detectives located Grimes on Friday and took him into custody.

Carson City Detectives met with Sparks Detectives on Friday after Grimes was taken into custody. During their interviews, Grimes admitted he was selling stolen guns in the Goni Canyon area of North Carson City when Michael Segna and Mauricio Gomez of Carson City battered him and then took the guns. Carson City Detectives had already suspected Grimes was linked to a series of more than 20 vehicle burglaries that occurred in Carson City during the Thanksgiving week. All of the burglaries in Carson City occurred in the downtown area of 7th, 8th, Nevada, and Curry Streets. There were no substantial losses reported, though several vehicles were substantially damaged during the forced entry.

On November 27, as part of the on-going investigation, Michael Segna was taken into custody in Voltaire Canyon in southwest Carson City for his part in the Goni Canyon event. On November 28, Mauricio Gomez was taken into custody as he hid in a closed Carson City Tattoo store on East Williams Street. Each was taken into custody without incident, and both arrested on suspicion of Felony Battery with a Deadly Weapon. Bail has been set at $50,000.

Grimes is currently in custody at the Washoe County Detention Facility on suspicion of Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Gun, and Unauthorized Use of Credit Card.

Recommended Stories For You

Segna, 21 of Carson City, has been arrested on suspicion of Kidnapping, Domestic Battery, Robbery, Battery with Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy to commit Robbery.

Gomez, 26 of Carson City, has been arrested on suspicion of Robbery, Battery with Deadly Weapon, Conspiracy to commit Robbery and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775) 283-7852, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.