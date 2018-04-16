Carson City Sheriff’s says Grand Slam time at Denny’s, possible fight reported
April 16, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
SATURDAY
• At 4:53 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after deputies were called to a residence on Glenbrook Circle. She was held on $3,000 bail.
• At 6:41 p.m., a 61-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st/alcohol after deputies were called to an address on Jeanell Drive for a vehicle crash. The arrest report says the driver had his left leg hanging out of the open door and was slumped over the steering wheel. He was held on $1,000 bail.
• At 9:55 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson man was arrested after a traffic stop at Woodside and Siskiyou Drives. He was held without bail on a warrant on suspicion of violation of juvenile parole conditions.
SUNDAY
• At 1:13 a.m., a 30-year-old Stagecoach woman was arrested after deputies were called to Denny's restaurant for a possible fight in the lobby. She was arrested on a Washoe County warrant on suspicion of contempt of court for failing to pay restitution, fees and fines on a DUI case. Bail was set at $1,480.
MONDAY
• At 12:38 a.m., Devonie Leanne Downs, 22, was arrested on a felony warrant issued in Oklahoma on suspicion of concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. She was arrested after deputies were called to an address in the 400 block of Winnie Lane on a report of a domestic battery. Bail was set at $250,000.
