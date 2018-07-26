Carson City Sheriff’s seek gaming bandit

The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying a gaming ticket thief.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, a customer at Casino Fandango attempted to cash out winnings from a slot machine. When the slot machine malfunctioned, the customer went to find an attendant. The slot machine then printed out the gaming ticket.

Shortly thereafter a white female with blonde hair was observed taking the ticket from the slot machine. The female suspect then cashed out the ticket at a cashier kiosk for an undisclosed amount and left the casino. The female suspect was described as a heavy set white female adult with long blonde hair. The suspect was wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

It's illegal to redeem gaming tickets if the person wasn't the player of the gaming machine. This offense is also being investigated by the State of Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775)283-7850, State of Nevada Gaming Control Board at (775) 684-7700 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.