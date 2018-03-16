Carson City Sheriff’s seek help in road rage incident

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating two vehicles involved in an unknown dispute.

On March 13 at 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of East Musser Street for a report of a road rage incident with shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies located two areas of broken glass and evidence showing more than one round was discharged during the incident.

Surveillance in the area showed two different vehicles involved in the incident. One is a dark colored 2004 GMC Yukon with Nevada license plates 938VAZ, believed to be driven by 20-year-old Tiarha Cruz. The Yukon at the time would have a shattered and missing rear cargo window and a shattered and missing passenger side rear window.

The second vehicle is a newer, black Toyota 4-Runner, driven by an unknown subject wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. The 4-Runner also had a second male subject as a passenger. It also had an unknown sticker in the bottom rear corner of the back passenger window.

At this time, the Carson City Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate both vehicles, the occupants of the Toyota and Cruz for questioning concerning the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or Dispatch at 775-887-2677. You can remain anonymous.