Carson City Sheriff’s seeks assistance in stolen credit card case

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a male using a stolen credit card.

On Dec. 7, 2017, an unidentified male was seen using a stolen credit card at multiple Carson City businesses including the Market Street Walmart.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.