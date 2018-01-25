Carson City Sheriff’s seeks assistance in stolen credit card case
January 25, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a male using a stolen credit card.
On Dec. 7, 2017, an unidentified male was seen using a stolen credit card at multiple Carson City businesses including the Market Street Walmart.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
