Carson City Sheriff’s seeks help in Walmart burglary

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying two males involved in a burglary at Walmart.

On Dec. 24, two males entered the Walmart and moved multiple Power Wheels toys to an outside area of the building to hide them. The two then left the store and drove a lifted Dodge pickup to where the items were hidden and loaded them into the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858 or Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.