Carson City Sheriff’s seeks help in Walmart burglary
January 2, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying two males involved in a burglary at Walmart.
On Dec. 24, two males entered the Walmart and moved multiple Power Wheels toys to an outside area of the building to hide them. The two then left the store and drove a lifted Dodge pickup to where the items were hidden and loaded them into the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858 or Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.
Trending In: Crime
- Carson City men who brandish weapons end up behind bars says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man arrested for felony possession, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man held after allegedly waving revolver, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- 21-year-old held on cocaine charge, according to Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Woman arrested after attempting to flee deputies, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
Trending Sitewide
- 57 new Nevada laws in effect Monday
- Carson City welcomes first baby of 2018, Kaylin Alice Kozeniesky
- Carson City dispensaries open for recreational marijuana sales
- Carson City men who brandish weapons end up behind bars says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man arrested for felony possession, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office