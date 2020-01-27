Carson City shooting: Juveniles planned to ‘rip off’ victim

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has four juveniles in custody following a shooting that resulted from an apparent drug deal gone bad.

Deputies were called to Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center emergency room Saturday evening after two men arrived with reported gunshot wounds.

One of them was treated and released for head injuries. Sheriff Ken Furlong said it’s questionable whether he was actually shot or suffered a cut on the forehead during the incident.

The other suffered an abdominal wound and was Careflighted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. His condition was not known.

Furlong said the entire incident happened inside a car. The primary victim, the driver, he said, was shot by the person in the rear passenger seat. The bullet entered his torso on the right side and exited on the lower left.

All four defendants are juveniles ranging from 13 to 16 years of age. Two are from Carson City and one from Douglas County. The fourth was arrested at a residence in Reno.

They face charges including battery with intent to commit robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person, assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing substantial bodily harm. In addition they were charged with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

All were turned over to the Juvenile Services Division.

They are accused of meeting with the victims in an attempt to purchase marijuana vaping oils containing THC and other items. But Furlong said it was a planned “rip off” from the beginning.

Furlong said in a statement that three residences in Carson City have been searched in connection with the investigation. He said no further details were available.

“The rules are different with juveniles,” said Furlong. “The vagueness is because everything here is juvenile.”

He said the investigation is continuing with all four suspects in custody and the car impounded as evidence.