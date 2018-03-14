Carson City SWAT detains two sought in El Dorado County murder

Carson City SWAT helped the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office apprehended two men wanted for questioning in the death of a Pollock Pines, Calif., man.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Fortuin, 35, was found with multiple injuries found a stabbing on Pony Express Trail in Cedar Grove.

On Tuesday, Johnny Ring was arrested by the El Dorado authorities.

"This morning, with assistance from Carson City SWAT, we were able to locate and detain two (additional) men who are persons of interest in yesterday's homicide. The investigation has gone through the night and detectives are still working hard to put all the pieces together. At this point, we are not seeking the public's assistance or looking for anyone else associated with the homicide. Further updates will be provided as the information is released," Sgt. Anthony Prencipe told the Mountain Democrat.

Carson City SWAT responded to the area of 1200 Palo Verde Drive where they served a search warrant and detained two men early Wednesday morning without incident. The men, Chase Bomar, 19, and Cody Bomar, 21, were both arrested on suspicion of murder.

