Carson man arrested on domestic battery charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 12:16 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a non-injury crash near Roop and Washington streets. Bail was set at $640.

At 6:25 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 4900 block of Aquifer Way. Bail was set at $3,000.

