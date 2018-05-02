Carson man arrested on domestic battery charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
May 2, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 12:16 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a non-injury crash near Roop and Washington streets. Bail was set at $640.
At 6:25 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 4900 block of Aquifer Way. Bail was set at $3,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.