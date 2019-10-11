Central Lyon Fire Protection District adds two new engines

Central Lyon Fire Protection District took possession of two new fire engines last week, ending almost a decade without an infusion of new fire suppression apparatus in the district. The two new Type 3 fire engines (also known as brush trucks) improve reliability, provide enhanced response capabilities and contain the latest technology to help meet the growing requirements of the district and the communities served

“Having the right tool for the job is important, these are wildland-urban interface rigs designed specifically for the type of wildland fires Central Lyon unfortunately sees too many of, wildland fires that threaten homes,” District Chief Rich Harvey said. “Our firefighters are excited about the extra punch these two engines bring, added water capacity, higher pump capability, they are faster and have greater mobility than the trucks they replace.”

The two engines are purpose built for WUI fires by HME Ahrens-Fox of Michigan. The trucks will be in service at at Station 35 in Dayton and 37 in Stagecoach once they get mobile radios installed.

The two are “sister trucks” that came off the assembly line one after the other. “What’s great about sister trucks is that they drive the same, the pumps operate identically and all the equipment is in the exact same place, making it much easier for the crews (firefighters) that operate them to get maximum performance out of them,” Harvey said. “Our crews rotate a bit through the fire stations and having equipment that functions and operates identically adds efficiency.”

Central Lyon Fire Protection District provides the communities of Dayton, Mark Twain, Mound House, Silver City, Silver Springs and Stagecoach with fire prevention and suppression service, and is the exclusive paramedic and advanced life support service provider for the district.