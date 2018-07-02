Chair throwing not a sport, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 5:06 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-drugs and taking a vehicle without consent after deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near the 2200 block of Long Street. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 1:55 p.m., Jessica Aispuro, 29, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a credit/debit card without consent of the cardholder, unlawful taking of a vehicle warrant and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to a welfare check near the 4000 block of Hells Bells. Deputies discovered methamphetamine and pipes inside the woman's purse. Bail was set at $14,000.

At 7:22 p.m., a 33-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child neglect after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and William Streets for a vehicle with no license plates. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 9:46 p.m., Jessica Haflich, 31, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a possible stolen credit card near the 2700 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $15,000.

SATURDAY

At 12:25 a.m., Michael Steven, 27, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and Department of Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 1000 block of Saliman Road. During the dispute, the suspect threw an opened pocket knife at the victim, cutting her on the arm. Bail was set at $36,000.

At 1:01 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a dispute near the 3700 block of Tuolumne Way. Bail was set at $500.

At 6:04 a.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of property damage and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a man throwing chairs at the Carson Street Fox Brewpub. He had also damaged several flower planters, chairs and an umbrella stand. Bail was set at $650.

SUNDAY

At 3:18 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of battery and two counts of destruction of property after deputies responded to reports of a mentally ill man breaking windshields and punching walls and other people near the 2700 block of Gardner Lane. Bail was set at $7,000.

At 8:49 p.m., a 33-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop at Mills Park. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 11:47 p.m., a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of minor consuming alcohol, open container, failure to register an automobile and hit and run after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle crash near Selby and Monte Rosa. The suspect was located a short time later near the 1300 block of La Loma Drive. Bail was set at $1,250.

MONDAY

At 1:48 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a dispute near the 1200 block of Sonoma Street. At the same incident, a 25-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, open container and failure to maintain a lane. Both suspects fled the scene but were apprehended shortly after near 5th and Saliman. Bail for the man was set at $1,000 and bail for the woman was set at $1,140.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.