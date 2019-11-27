Child porn suspect arrested in Carson City

One man has been arrested by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division for possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the department.

In October, the Major Crimes Unit of the NDI received a request to assist with a possession of child pornography investigation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

On Nov. 20, the month-long investigation concluded with the arrest of Raife Edwards for violations of NRS 200.730.1 – possession of pornography of person under 16, first offense; NRS 200.720 – promote sexual performance of a minor, age 14 or older.

Edwards was booked into the Carson City jail, and bail was set on his first court appearance at $20,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. in the Carson City Justice Court, Department II.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division – Major Crimes Unit, works in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to provide investigative assistance when requested in support of local efforts to assure Nevada communities are safe.