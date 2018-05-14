Close but no cigar, just an arrest, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 4:14 p.m., a 27-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1700 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $500.

At 4:24 p.m., Beau Hopkins, 32, of Minden, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration near Fairview Drive and Colorado Street. At the same incident, Gerald Hopkins, 56, of Minden, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to change address on driver's license, fictitious registration and driver's license suspended. Bail for Beau was set at $2,500 and bail for Gerald was set at $5,575.

At 6 p.m., a 26-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1800 block of Edmonds Drive. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 6:08 p.m., Nicholas Parker, 31, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear warrant after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious man at the Carson Street Camp N Town Park. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 9:50 p.m., a 44-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a crash near the 300 block of Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

At 2:13 a.m., an 18-year-old South Lake Tahoe man was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain a lane, DUI, driver's license revoked and minor consuming alcohol after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near Highway 50 and Russell Way. At the same incident, an 18-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of minor consuming alcohol. Bail for the man was set at $1,690 and bail for the woman was set at $150.

At 2:27 a.m., a 36-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to a separate drug investigation when they recognized the woman out past curfew near the Carson Street Woody's Casino. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 3:22 p.m., Erick Rogers, 52, of Fallon, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possessing a forged instrument, destruction of evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at the S. Carson Street Savemart. Upon arrival, deputies allegedly watched the suspect load suspected methamphetamine into a needle and once he noticed the deputies drained the needle and into his mouth and licked the remaining drugs in the car before they were able to stop him. Bail was set at $16,325.

At 3:41 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to reports of a woman on alternative sentencing drinking alcohol near the 3200 block of Nye Lane. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 5:20 p.m., Jonathan Jewell, 30, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a man pulling a gun and a knife on a woman near the 1600 block of Myles Way. Bail was set at $21,000.

SUNDAY

At 1:14 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstruction and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a man yelling profanities and picking fights at the Carson Street Jimmy G's Cigar Bar. Bail was set at $650.

At 2:02 a.m., a 37-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation and defrauding a taxi after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated man not paying for his cab near the N. Carson Street AM/PM gas station. Bail was set at $3,200.

At 9:50 a.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near Applegate and Northgate. At the same incident, a 29-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 12:12 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and juvenile probation hold near the 2300 block of Fieldcrest. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 5:12 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of battery and probation violation after deputies responded to a neighbor dispute near Ediza Circle. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 7:44 p.m., Alexander Sandoval, 22, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain a lane after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that almost struck a patrol car near Second Street and Allouette Way. Bail was set at $3,550.

At 10:37 p.m., Jaskirat Dhami, 22, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of domestic battery after deputies responded to large amounts of cocaine being brought into a residence near the 2500 block of Manhattan Drive. Deputies located 49 grams of methamphetamine in the home. Bail was set at $206,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.