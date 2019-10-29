Construction crew finds remains along Dayton Valley Road
Nevada Appeal staff report
Lyon County authorities are investigating human remains found in the 200 block of Dayton Valley Road on Monday.
A construction crew digging in the area found the remains on Monday, the office said in a fax, The Lyon County Major Crimes Unit responded and confirmed the remains were human. The area was treated as a crime scene with the a single lane of Dayton Valley Road closed throughout the night.
No other information was available.
