Dad held after toddlers found wandering, Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

• At 5:53 p.m., a 28-year-old construction worker was arrested on suspicion of Domestic Battery 1st after his girlfriend said he slapped her during a verbal argument. She suffered several cuts and bruises and torn clothing, she said, when she jumped out of his car while it was moving. He was also arrested on suspicion of Assault in the incident at Carson River Road and 5th Street. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 11:50 p.m., a 27-year-old man was arrested after two toddlers were reported walking around in their diapers outside. When the father was located, the arrest report states he was under the influence of marijuana and had fallen asleep on his South Roop Street apartment. He was arrested on suspicion of child neglect. Bail was set at $2,500.

SUNDAY

• At 5:41 a.m., a 48-year-old was arrested in the Walmart parking lot after attempting to give a deputy a false name and date of birth. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and making false statement. Bail was set at $300.

Recommended Stories For You

• At 10 p.m., a 33-year-old man was arrested on Sonoma Street after a traffic stop for no tail lights. The arrest report states he refused to come out of the motorhome for about 10 minutes before exiting. After a background check, he was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, driving with a suspended license and violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $4,050.

MONDAY

• At 1:31 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after deputies responded to a report she had threatened to kill herself. When deputies knocked on the door of her apartment on South Carson Street the arrest report states she began yelling at them, making threats and repeatedly spitting at them. Bail was set at $500.