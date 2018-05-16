Dayton man sentenced for possession of child porn

A Dayton man has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Monte Chaix, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. Federal officials say his computer contained 700 images and another 150 videos of children being sexually abused by adults and engaging in explicit sexual conduct.

A press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's office said Chaix admitted to searching for and downloading the images from the Internet.

He was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.