Dead body found in northwest Carson City

Carson City Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a dead body found in Carson City on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Ken Furlong, a hiker in the hills between Carson Tahoe Hospital and Lakeview Estates discovered the remains of a deceased older male at about 1:48 p.m.

The remains were largely buried in the snow. Detectives have processed the scene and removed the body for transport to the Washoe County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy, scheduled for Thursday. Identification of the remains and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

No other information is available at this time.