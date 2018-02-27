Deputy doesn’t like what man inhales, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 4:02 p.m., a 25-year-old Gardnerville construction worker was arrested outside the Gold Dust West on a warrant on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $500.

At 4:32 p.m., a 37-year-old California man was arrested outside the Round Table Pizza after a deputy reported seeing him inhaling a chemical substance. He was also arrested on suspicion of DUI-1st drugs, no proof of insurance and a fictitious registration. Total bail was set at $2,650.

At 8 p.m., a Carson City Jail inmate was arrested on suspicion of three felonies in a warrant issued by Washoe County. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, grand larceny and possession of stolen property. Bail was set at $30,000.

At 9:13 p.m., Sally Jean Whooley, 45, was arrested on a felony warrant issued in Las Vegas on suspicion of an unauthorized absence by a prisoner. She was ordered held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Recommended Stories For You

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.