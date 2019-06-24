Deputy with good memory nabs suspect, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
FRIDAY
At 8:33 p.m., a 19-year-old carpenter was arrested on suspicion of a Tahoe Township warrant after a traffic stop on Sherman Lane for speeding. Bail was set at $800.
SATURDAY
At 4:53 a.m., a 43-year-old man was jailed on an outstanding warrant after a deputy recognized him at Carson and Telegraph streets. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 7:54 p.m., a 35-year-old equipment operator was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd alcohol after a traffic strop on Highway 50 east at Frontier for careless driving. Bail was set at $1,150.
