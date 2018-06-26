Didn’t get a break at McDonalds says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 8:20 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1700 block of Russell Way. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 2:08 p.m., a 29-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of court order violation after deputies responded to reports of a fight near the Stewart Street Nugget Inn. The suspect was later discovered near Spear and Curry Streets. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 3:18 p.m., a 54-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of stalking near the 2200 block of Poole Way. Bail was set at $250.

At 3:27 p.m., a 40-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Hot Springs Road and Sage Street. No bail was set.

At 6:10 p.m., Jodi Miller, 36, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and Department of Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop on a woman with a warrant near the 5600 block of Carson Street. Bail was set at $6,500.

At 7:08 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject at the Carson Street McDonald's. Bail was set at $2,000.

At 7:44 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of driver's license revoked and child restraints required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson Street and Fairview Drive. Bail was set at $550.

At 9:19 p.m., a 21-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 2700 block of Menlo Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 10:23 p.m., Bernabe Rivas, 34, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substances warrant and contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Como street and Carson Meadows Drive. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 11:17 p.m., Lisa Danner, 33, and Allen Drennan, 37, both of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, prescription drugs without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3300 block of Highway 50. Deputies located oxycodone pills, digital scales, methamphetamine and written drug transactions. Bail for both was set at $23,500.

SATURDAY

At 2:30 a.m., Alexandra Della-Russo, 29, of Gardnerville, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, no proof of registration, open container and license plate lamp out after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Stewart and Carson Streets. Bail was set at $6,250.

At 2:58 a.m., a 27-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and basic speed after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Nye. Bail was set at $1,060.

At 5:32 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and violation of suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Blue Bull. The suspects attempted to flee in the vehicle, but were apprehended shortly at a traffic stop near Musser and Carson Streets. At the same incident, a second 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Musser and Carson Street. Bail for the DUI was set at $1,000 and bail for the obstruction was set at $1,250.

At 8 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of improper display of license plate, no proof of insurance, expired registration suspended driver's license and failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Clear Creek and Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,987.

SUNDAY

At 1 a.m., a 42-year-old Buena Park, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and open container after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Saliman and Damon. Bail was set at $1,100.

At 4:05 a.m., an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana after deputies responded to reports of a juvenile party near the 1100 block of S. Curry Street. The suspect was apprehended near Minnesota and Nevada Streets after a brief foot chase. Bail was set at $900.

At 4:41 a.m., a 26-year-old Gardnerville woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies conducted a stop on a vehicle with a flat tire near Curry and 10th Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 4:49 a.m., an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-drugs, minor consumption of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, minor in possession of alcohol and head lamps required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Curry and Lake Glenn. Bail was set at $3,050.

At 9:46 p.m., a 24-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies observed two individuals arguing near the 1400 block of La Loma Drive. When deputies ran his name through dispatch, it was discovered he had a warrant. At the same incident, a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated pedestrian and Department of Alternative Sentencing violation. Bail for the 24-year-old was set at $3,000 and bail for the 20-year-old was set at $3,025.

MONDAY

At 12:10 a.m., a 48-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of basic speed and DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near William and State Streets. Bail was set at $1,045.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.