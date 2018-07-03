Domestic battery report leads to arrest, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 9:02 a.m., a 37-year-old Carson man was jailed after deputies responded to a motel in the 1400 block of North Carson Street on a report of a domestic battery. He was also arrested on suspicion of being an ex-felon failing to register and held in lieu of $3,150 bail.

• At 6:39 p.m., John Mark Stephan, 34, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of opioids after deputies and medics responded to a report of an unconscious man in the Walmart parking lot. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

• At 8:15 p.m., a 35-year-old construction worker was arrested following a traffic stop on East William Street. A check with dispatch revealed three misdemeanor warrants. In addition, he was arrested on suspicion of no proof of insurance and no valid driver's license. Total bail was set at $3,273.