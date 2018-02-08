Domestic battery suspect held without bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 7:49 a.m., Hamilton Chase Ford, 34, was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of felony domestic battery and a felony parole and probation hold. He was stopped by a deputy for walking across Carson Street without using a crosswalk. The battery warrant accused him of strangulation. He was ordered held without bail.

• At 9:26 a.m., a 25-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after deputies were called to the Stewart Street Inn on a report of a residential burglary in progress. He was found inside an unoccupied room and management wanted to file charges in the case. Bail was set at $150.

• At 11:43 a.m., Paul Vigil, 26, was arrested at an address on Confor Circle on suspicion of felony of commercial burglary, grand larceny and possession of stolen property. The bail on those counts totals $70,000. He was also ordered held without bail on a probation violation warrant. At the same location, Kesa Pascal, 39, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of a variety of counts including harboring a fugitive, maintaining a drug house, possession of meth and paraphernalia as well as violating an alternative sentencing condition. Total bail was set at $13,000. Also arrested was Larry Mazio, 41, who was arrested on suspicion of an ex-felon failing to register and held in lieu of $150 bail. A fourth person at the residence was released at the scene.

• At 7:24 p.m., a 50-year-old Carson man was arrested at Winnie Lane and Carson Street on a warrant on suspicion of unlawful contact with a minor. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

• At 8:24 p.m., Orey Chrisian Owens, 28, was arrested at a residence on Denio Court on felony drug charges after his father reported finding numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia in the defendant's room. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and of heroin — both felonies — and possession of paraphernalia as well as contempt of court and held in lieu of $9,000 bail.

WEDNESDAY

• At 12:13 a.m., Robert E. Slater Jr., 36, was arrested following a traffic stop at Stanton Drive and Monte Rosa Drive. He was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, eluding an officer — also a felony — speeding, failing to stop at a stop sign and no headlights. Total bail was set at $40,127.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.