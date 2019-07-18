Doorbell video helps nab burglar, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 7:20 a.m., Keith Filialt, 25, was arrested on an attempted residential burglary charge after a doorbell video showed him attempting to enter the home through the front door. The arrest report says previous to that he had burglarized another home and had the items taken from that home. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 9:51 a.m., a transient was arrested outside Cal Ranch after a deputy recognized him as a person with at least one outstanding warrant. He was jailed on three separate warrants charging failure to appear and contempt of court. Bail was set at $1,059.

At 12:20 p.m., a 62-year-old transient was arrested on an outstanding contempt of court warrant after deputies were called to a business on East William Street for an unwanted subject. Bail was set at $500.