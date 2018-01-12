Douglas County sheriff seeking help in burglaries case

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in a series of commercial burglaries that occurred at the Ironwood shopping center.

The first burglary occurred the evening of Nov. 20 to the morning of Nov. 21 at the Cost Cutters Hair Salon located at 1758 suite J US Hwy 395 in Minden. The second burglary occurred the evening of Dec. 29 to the morning of Dec. 30 at the Dairy Queen restaurant located at 1750 US Hwy 395 in Minden. The third burglary occurred the evening of Jan. 10 to the morning of Jan. 11. All three burglaries were committed during the late night and early morning hours.

The suspect(s) used unknown items to break out the front glass door to these businesses to gain access. The suspect(s) took various items of value from each business.

A vehicle hasn't been associated with the suspect(s) at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect. Your identity isn't needed and you will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator Ryan Young at 775-782-9926.