Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in James Lee Park arson case

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) involved in an arson that occurred at James Lee Park in September.

On Sept. 23 shortly after 4 p.m., a member of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to James Lee Park for a reported arson. Upon arrival smoke was observed coming from the interior of the restroom located near the baseball diamonds.

Upon inspection of the restroom, deputies located a smoldering pile of paper in the corner of one of the bathroom stalls. The fire spread to the interior walls causing several thousand dollars in damage to the facility. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in an attempt to locate any witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the arson is urged to call Sgt. Hubkey with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Investigation Division at 775-782-9080 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463).