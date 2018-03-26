Douglas County woman arrested on suspicion of exploiting elderly father
March 26, 2018
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Vicky Jo Adams, 62, of Douglas County, was arrested on one count of theft and one count of exploitation of an older person, both category "B" felonies. The alleged crimes were committed between April and December, 2017.
According to the criminal complaint, Adams was designated as the caregiver of her 93-year-old father John Lindblade and his estate. As a caregiver, Adams was entrusted with funds for the limited purpose of providing for her father's care. However, she allegedly subsequently converted more than $250,000 of her father's funds for her own personal use.
"My office works to ensure that all Nevadans are protected and safe, regardless of their age and living arrangements," said Laxalt. "And we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those seeking to defraud or exploit our vulnerable elderly population."
The case against Adams is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Tirzah Mathews.
Trending In: Crime
- One vehicle in Carson City road rage incident recovered
- Turn down that music!: Loud music leads to arrest, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Rocky Boice Jr faces life if convicted of kidnap and assault
- Man faces murder charge in death via blunt-force trauma
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office: A case of not so mistaken identity