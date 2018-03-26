Douglas County woman arrested on suspicion of exploiting elderly father

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Vicky Jo Adams, 62, of Douglas County, was arrested on one count of theft and one count of exploitation of an older person, both category "B" felonies. The alleged crimes were committed between April and December, 2017.

According to the criminal complaint, Adams was designated as the caregiver of her 93-year-old father John Lindblade and his estate. As a caregiver, Adams was entrusted with funds for the limited purpose of providing for her father's care. However, she allegedly subsequently converted more than $250,000 of her father's funds for her own personal use.

"My office works to ensure that all Nevadans are protected and safe, regardless of their age and living arrangements," said Laxalt. "And we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those seeking to defraud or exploit our vulnerable elderly population."

The case against Adams is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Tirzah Mathews.