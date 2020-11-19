Douglas sheriff seeks information in Famous Footwear thefts

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in an attempt to identify suspects who were involved in two (2) thefts at Famous Footwear located at 911 Topsy Lane in north Carson Valley area.

The first theft occurred on November 3rd and the second occurred on November 6th. The first photo is the suspect from the November 6th theft, he acted alone.

There are no physical descriptions we can provide at this time beyond what can been seen in the photographs.

Please contact Investigator Ed Garren at (775) 782-9905 with any information leading to the identity of the suspects in the photographs.

Reference case number 20SO33179