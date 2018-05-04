Driver reported sleeping in roadway held, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
May 4, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 1:36 a.m., a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and headlights required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2300 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,625.
At 4 p.m., Andrea Clustka, 26, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony under the influence of a controlled substance, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a driver stopping in the middle of the road and sleeping near Ann and Minnesota streets. Bail was set at $7,000.
At 7:20 p.m., Laurie Harris, 52, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a cracked windshield after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop behind a stop sign near GS Richards and College Parkway. Bail was set at $3,525.
At 9:26 p.m., Michael Delucci, 36, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and suspended registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended license plates near Plaza and Washington Streets. Bail was set at $5,040.
FRIDAY
At 1 a.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, failure to stop at stop sign and failure to maintain a lane after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Curry and Washoe Streets. Bail was set at $1,080.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
