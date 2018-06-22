Drug bust in Carson City yields five arrests

Five suspects were arrested in a drug bust on Thursday afternoon in Carson City.

The arrests happened after the Carson City Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force arrived at the 1000 block of East Roland Drive at 3 p.m.

The arrests resulted as part of an ongoing burglary, drug and probation absconder investigation.

Those arrested were Ryan Moffett, Ashley McCauley, Sharold Cheney, William Farrell and Tammy Ramos. Moffet and McCauley were taken into custody after a brief standoff with deputies. Cheney Farrell and Ramos were arrested inside a residence.

Found were 28 firearms consisting of handguns, shotguns, and rifles. Two of the recovered firearms were reported stolen — one from South Lake Tahoe and the other from Mound House.

Also found were 10.5 grams of marijuana, drug scales, drug paraphernalia, $1,798 in cash, 85.5 grams of methamphetamine with a reported street value of $3,400.