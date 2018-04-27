Drug report leads to arrests, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 1:07 p.m., Craig Davis, 34, of Dayton was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, littering and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a possible drug incident at the N. Carson Street Starbucks. At the same incident, Micah Peek, 38, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering. The two men were allegedly seen attempting to inject methamphetamine in the Starbucks parking lot. Bail was set at $9,000 for Davis and $4,000 for Peek.

At 6:41 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon, no valid driver's license, no registration, contempt of court and criminal contempt after deputies initiated a traffic stop on an unlicensed vehicle near Stewart and Musser Streets. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a Billy club with knives taped inside. Bail was set at $3,750.

At 7:11 p.m., Ryan Pabor, 38, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended driver's license, suspended registration and turn signal required after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near Washington and Carson Streets. At the same incident, Melissa Carter, 36, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and seat belt required and Robert Paul, 50, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and seat belt required. Bail for Pabor was set at $6,565, bail for Cater was set at $6,100 and bail for Paul was set at $3,600.

At 9:15 p.m., Casey Bartevian, 19, of Minden was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a man taking clothes from the Carson Street JCPenny's. Bail was set at $21,500.

FRIDAY

At 1:40 a.m., a 37-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 600 block of College Parkway. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 3:18 a.m., a 22-year-old Abliene, Texas, woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, expired temporary plates and head lamps required after deputies initiated a traffic stop for vehicle driving with no headlights near I-580 and College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,050.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.