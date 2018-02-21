Drug suspect held without bail, Carson City sheriff’s office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 1:12 a.m., a 34-year-old Carson woman was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of petit larceny following a traffic stop at William and Saliman. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 1:05 p.m., Raymond Vasquez, 31, of Carson City was arrested at the Parole and Probation office on Long Street on a warrant on suspicion of felony domestic battery. He was jailed on a no-bail hold.

WEDNESDAY

• At 12:23 a.m., Tyler Michael Kleine, 26, of Carson City was arrested following a traffic stop on suspicion of a suspended registration at Rand and William Streets. The deputy's drug dog alerted to the possibility of illegal substances in the vehicle. The arrest report states a black jacket in the back seat contained several needles, a digital scale and white residue initially identified as methamphetamine. Kleine initially used his brother's name and date of birth and the arrest report says he admitted doing so because he knew he had a P&P hold on him. A search revealed more drugs and paraphernalia including meth and marijuana. Kleine was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth, using a false ID to avoid prosecution, possession of paraphernalia and ordered held without bail on the P&P hold.