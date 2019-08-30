Drugs found on man arrested for burglaries, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 1:06 a.m., John Collins, 49, was arrested on Carson Justice Court warrants alleging he committed a series of four burglaries. A search of his person during the arrest on Robinson and Carson Street found paraphernalia — a scale — and a small amount of meth. Bail was set at $83,500.
At 4:22 p.m., a 33-year-old man was charged with domestic battery-first offense against his girlfriend at their residence on south Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 7:19 p.m., a 46-year-old was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant after deputies were called to the area of Carson and Sonoma streets for a report of a possibly suicidal person. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 10:38 p.m., a 20-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Airport Road for following to closely. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license and held on a failure to appear warrant. Bail was set at $920.