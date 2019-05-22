Drugs suspected in three arrests, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 11:17 a.m., Kameron Mariolo, 33, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating suspended sentence conditions after a deputy spotted him walking on Sonoma Street. A search revealed a small amount of heroin. Bail was set at $4,500.

• At 1:21 p.m., Hayden Winebarger, 20, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth after a traffic stop for speeding at Park and East 5th Street. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 2:13 p.m., Katie Sardella, 24, was arrested after managers at Taco Bell reported a woman sitting at a table for several hours and reportedly almost falling over. A search turned up a small amount of heroin and a needle. She was also arrested on suspicion of violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $4,500.