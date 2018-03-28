Drunk pedestrian held on $25 bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 8:20 p.m., a 41-year-old turned himself in on a parole and probation warrant. He was ordered held without bail.

• At 10:05 p.m., a 29-year-old was arrested as a drunken pedestrian after operators of the Blue Bull Bar called dispatch to report an intoxicated subject was kicked out of the bar but was refusing to leave. He was held in lieu of $25 bail.

• At 11:22 p.m., Shane Kenneth Harlan, 31, was arrested after deputies responded to an address in the 2500 block of Lilly Drive on a report of a domestic battery. The arrest report says he took her phone away when she tried to call for help and threw it against the wall. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st, a misdemeanor, and interfering with a victim trying to report a crime, a felony. Total bail was set at $8,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 12:52 a.m., a 32-year-old bartender was arrested after deputies were called to an address on Wendy Lane on a report of a domestic battery. According to the arrest report, the victim, also female, had a large bruise on her face. The defendant was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st and also held on a failure to appear warrant. Total bail was set at $4,000.