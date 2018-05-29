‘Drunken pedestrian’ held on $25 bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SUNDAY

• At 3:45 a.m., a 34-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway at Industrial Park Drive and Utah Street. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after becoming combative with deputies and paramedics called to the scene. He was also held at the request of Parole and Probation without bail.

• At 4:01 a.m., Joshua Chandler, 25, was arrested after deputies responded to Jackson's Gas Station on a report of a possibly drunk driver. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st and possession of a controlled substance after a search of his vehicle revealed a bag of white powder believed to be cocaine. Total bail was set at $3,500.

• At 4:19 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny after videotape showed her taking a bottle of vodka and a bottle of cola and leaving Walmart without paying for them. She was also arrested on suspicion of violating alternative sentencing conditions and held in lieu of $3,250 bail.

• At 5:57 p.m., a 25-year-old construction worker was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd after a traffic stop for speeding in the area of Colorado and Baker streets. He was also arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain a travel lane and driving on a suspended license. Total bail was set at $3,610.

Recommended Stories For You

MONDAY

• At 12:11 a.m., Richard Jason Woodward, 35, was arrested on two counts of domestic battery at an apartment on East Nye Lane and a felony count of parole/probation violation for using alcohol. The arrest report says he punched his girlfriend who refused to give him his car keys to prevent him from driving while drunk, then slapped his brother's wife across the face. His brother intervened, according to the report and held Richard until deputies arrived. He was held in lieu of $6,000 bail and without bail on the parole/probation hold.

• At 11:30 a.m., two prisoners with arrest warrants were transported from the Washoe County Jail to the Carson City Jail. Both face charges of violating probation/suspended sentence conditions.

• At 4:18 p.m., a 32-year-old transient was jailed after being transported from the Pershing County Jail on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 10:57 p.m., a 48-year-old man was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a man walking along West Winnie Lane and Ormsby Boulevard yelling and screaming. He was arrested on suspicion of being a drunken pedestrian and held in lieu of $25 bail.

TUESDAY

• At 2:06 a.m., an 18-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of four misdemeanor counts after a traffic stop for speeding on Carson Street at Fairview. In addition to speeding, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of a small amount of marijuana, paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of the 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle. Total bail was set at $2,145.