DUI arrest made at 9:45 a.m., says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 9:45 a.m., a 31-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 100 block of Koontz Lane. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 8:06 p.m., a 53-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject at the Carson Tahoe Hospital. Bail was set at $2,000.

At 8:35 p.m., a 70-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle swerving near the 2600 block of College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,000.

