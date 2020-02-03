DUI just the start of 66-year-old’s charges, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 5:26 p.m., a 30-year-old was charged with violating suspended sentence conditions after a traffic stop on Nye and Airport Road for windshield tinting that was too dark. He was arrested after the deputy saw marijuana and a pipe in the vehicle. Bail was set at $1,050.

At 11:06 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was charged with DUI after a traffic stop on Carson Street at Fairview for speeding. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

At 12:26 a.m., a 40-year-old was charged with violating a temporary protective order for calling, texting and attempting to visit with the subject of that order. Bail was set at $1,500.

SUNDAY

At 12:56 a.m., a 51-year-old was arrested on a warrant issued in Wells after deputies were dispatched to a gas station on Highway 50 for a report of a dispute between a man and woman. His bail was set at $297.

At 4:38 p.m., a 66-year-old man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop on Carson Street for an expired registration. He was also charged with no valid driver’s license and on a warrant issued in Dayton. Bail was set at $7,430.

At 9:41 p.m., a 29-year-old man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop for running a stop sign at College Parkway and Market Street. Bail was set at $1,050.

At 11:41 p.m., Latisia Gonzales, 35, was arrested after a traffic stop on Carson Street on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was reported taken from a parking lot at the Nugget and was spotted at the Rodeway Trailside Inn. Her bail was set at $10,000.