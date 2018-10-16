DUI suspect stops in center lane, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 2:45 p.m., a 25-year-old construction worker was arrested on suspicion of a Douglas County warrant issued by the Alternative Sentencing unit and held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

• At 5:08 a.m., Lonnie Debra McCaffree, 56, was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a prior felony DUI after deputies were called to the Park and Ride lot at Spooner Junction on a report of a subject under the influence. The arrest report says she headed east on I-580 refusing to stop for the patrol car before finally stopping in the center lane. She was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain a lane. Bail was set at $20,540.

SATURDAY

• At 1:17 a.m., a 25-year-old iron worker was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd offense after he crashed his motorcycle at Musser and Carson streets. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 6:06 p.m., a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to provoke people at a party on Woodside Drive to fight him. Bail was set at $500.

• At 10:42 p.m., a 61-year-old transient was arrested in the area of Playa Azul restaurant after a caller reported him sleeping on the sidewalk. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstruction for refusing to identify himself to deputies. Bail was set at $450.

SUNDAY

• At 2:57 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd offense after a traffic stop at 5th and Stewart streets. She was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked license, failure to maintain a lane and violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $4,540.

• At 5:05 p.m., Michael Harbor, 41, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth after deputies were called to the area of the Nugget on a report of a subject attempting to open car doors. He was arrested on suspicion of possession and with violating alternative sentence conditions. Bail was set at $5,500.

• At 6:15 p.m., Corey Owens was held on a felony warrant issued in Sparks after a routine warrants check before his release from the Carson City Jail. Bail was set at $3,500.

MONDAY

• At 2:59 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson man was arrested on a failure to appear traffic warrant issued by Esmeralda County and held in lieu of $570 bail.

• At 8:18 p.m., a 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violating suspended sentence conditions by drinking alcohol, after deputies were called to an apartment on East William Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Bail was set at $1,000.

TUESDAY

• At 12:58 a.m., a 22-year-old manufacturing company employee was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense after a traffic stop for running a stop sign. He was also held on a P&P hold. Total bail was set at $1,050.