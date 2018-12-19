Duo arrested after call to Kohl’s, CCSO says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 7:43 p.m., Stephanie Ramos, 25, and Joseph Ramos, 36, were arrested after deputies were called to Kohl's on a report of an unwanted subject. The two had left when deputies arrived but the vehicle was located with the help of loss prevention on Carson Street nearby. Store security said the male had stereo headphones that appeared to have been taken from the store. The vehicle was searched after a drug dog alerted to the presence of drugs. She was arrested on suspicion of possession and petit larceny as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony, and possession of heroin. Both were arrested on suspicion of possession of a magnetic device described as a burglary tool. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia and he was arrested for trespassing. Her bail was set at $26,250. His bail was set at $2,900.

• At 6:43 p.m., Adam Morris, 52, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary for allegedly stealing a set of tires worth nearly $300 from Walmart. He was also arrested on an NHP warrant. Bail was set at $20,540.

• At 10:10 p.m., a woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to a call on Woodside Drive. She was accused of hitting her boyfriend in the face and throwing a beer bottle at him during an argument. He suffered a cut on his nose. Her bail was set at $3,000.

• At 11:23 p.m., two people were arrested after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle saying the occupants might be using drugs. After contacting the individuals at Millennium Terrace and Molly Drive, deputies reported a drug K9 alerted to the presence of drugs. A search revealed meth, hypodermic needles and other paraphernalia. Arthur Baker, 41, and Melinda Roach, 22, were each arrested on suspicion of possession and possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500 apiece.