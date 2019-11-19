Electric bike stolen at Carson City CVS

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for information in a grand larceny of an electric bicycle on Nov. 3.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a grand larceny of an electric bicycle was committed at CVS at 220 Fairview Drive. The victim had left his bike in the front of the store while shopping. The victim returned to the area of the bike after shopping and found the bike had been stolen.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from the CVS store. One female suspect and one male suspect were located on camera. The female was wearing a black/gray and white sweatsuit carrying a black purse. The male was wearing a black T-shirt with blue jeans and a blue hat with a goatee.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to not leave valuables/bikes unattended or not properly locked up.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, dispatch at 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Deputy Sam Torres at 775-391-6205, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.