Employee jailed on charges of trying to embezzle $80,000 for Carson City company

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

Helen Kelly of Carson City was arrested on charges she attempted to change the officers and owners of Vinyl Products Manufacturing with the Secretary of State’s office by making herself CEO and then to move that company’s assets, some $80,000, into an account under her name. She was charged with felony possession of a fictitious document, offering a false instrument to be filed with the state and attempting to obtain money under false pretenses. Bail was set at $25,000.

FRIDAY

At 9:48 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny for allegedly attempting to shoplift $68 worth of items from Walmart. Bail was set at $250.

At 7:52 p.m., a 59-year-old cook was charged with DUI 1st alcohol at a DUI checkpoint at Carson and Winnie. He was also charged with no driver’s license. Bail was set at $1,050.

At 9:42 p.m., a 26-year-old was charged with DUI 1st alcohol at a DUI checkpoint at Carson and Winnie. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:47 p.m., Richard Doerr, 65, was arrested on drug charges after he was seen loitering at the Roberts House on Carson Street. After dispatch reported he had an arrest warrant for contempt of court, a search of his backpack revealed a small amount of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $4,500.

SATURDAY

At 1:35 a.m., a 67-year-old man was arrested after deputies found him in the Nugget parking lot. The arrest report states he was so intoxicated he couldn’t sit up but when they attempted to place him in civil protective custody, he cussed and used racial epithets on deputies then kicked the deputy. He was charged with gross misdemeanor battery on a protected person. Bail was set at $2,500.

SUNDAY

At 4:10 a.m., Kolby Fair, 34, was charged with burglary for allegedly taking money from the drive-through drawer at Jack in the Box on William Street. Bail was set at $25,000.